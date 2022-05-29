LMR Partners LLP Takes $2.02 Million Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFACU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

