LMR Partners LLP Sells 9,534 Shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of LumiraDx worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMDX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

LMDX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. LumiraDx Limited has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LumiraDx Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

