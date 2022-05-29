LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,135,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,631,000.

SONY opened at $92.26 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

