LMR Partners LLP Purchases 1,470 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

