LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

