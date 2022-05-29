LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

NASDAQ CRECU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

