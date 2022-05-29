LMR Partners LLP Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

JLL opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.19. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

