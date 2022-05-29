LMR Partners LLP Invests $2.44 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.93 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

