LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RONI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RONI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

