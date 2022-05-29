LMR Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.