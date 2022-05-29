Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Linamar stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.34. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Linamar has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

