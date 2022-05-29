Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.

LLNW stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

