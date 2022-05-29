Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,871,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

