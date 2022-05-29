Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Levere stock remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 299,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,674. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Levere has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Levere by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levere by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

