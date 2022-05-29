Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Stephens lowered their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,292 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.51. The company had a trading volume of 297,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,497. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $198.71 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

