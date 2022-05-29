Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

LEA traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.56. 356,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,330. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $122.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

