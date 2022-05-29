LCNB Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

LCNB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

