Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LAZY stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 55.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Lazydays will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 441,444 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after buying an additional 366,172 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

