Latash Investments LLC Has $119.46 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latash Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 73.9% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Latash Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $119,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
