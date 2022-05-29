Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 5,263,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,237. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

