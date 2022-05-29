LABS Group Trading Down 4.1% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $28,280.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 622.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.49 or 0.17476818 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00503000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008698 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

