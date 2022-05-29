L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,686. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

