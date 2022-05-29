Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KLYCY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $8.70. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Kunlun Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

