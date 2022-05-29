Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $17.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 428,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,838. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.