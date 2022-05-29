Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $17.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 428,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,838. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
