Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

KTOS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,698 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,889 shares of company stock worth $2,099,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

