KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.67 million and the lowest is $63.17 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year sales of $267.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.21 million to $274.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $293.42 million, with estimates ranging from $282.76 million to $310.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE KORE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 64,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,768. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

