Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $4.06 to $3.74 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Kontrol Technologies stock opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$2.51.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

