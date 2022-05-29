Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $$27.39 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

