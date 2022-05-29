Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinetik.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNTK stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. 175,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,004. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 2.98. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64.

Kinetik shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

