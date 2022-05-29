Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.78.

NYSE:KRC opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

