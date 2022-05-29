KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 563.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHPF remained flat at $$34.00 during trading on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.