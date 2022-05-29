Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,627. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

