Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.72. 592,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.31. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9005624 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.