KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,529,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,368. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

