KeyCorp Comments on Portland General Electric’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

