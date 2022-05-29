Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

