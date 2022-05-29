Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 1,643,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,106.4 days.

Shares of KSANF stock remained flat at $$12.22 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

