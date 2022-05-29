Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,234.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,499.52. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 995.50 ($12.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,100 ($26.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

