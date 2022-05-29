Jupiter (JUP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $473,126.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $473,126.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,790,926 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.