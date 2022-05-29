Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

