JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €21.30 ($22.66) price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of €26.50 ($28.19).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

