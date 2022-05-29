JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €21.30 ($22.66) price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of €26.50 ($28.19).
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
