JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to 12,800.00

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,563.83.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

