Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 186,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,588,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after buying an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

