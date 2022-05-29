Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,638 shares of company stock worth $28,718,951 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

