Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

