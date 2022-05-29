Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 804 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 915,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,806,000 after purchasing an additional 65,041 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.44.

COST opened at $470.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.64 and a 200 day moving average of $531.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.