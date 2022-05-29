Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $867,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

