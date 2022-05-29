Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 102,416 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

