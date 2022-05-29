Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $309.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $280.21 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $355.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

