Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

